Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Terry Glencross (left) and Gillian Proud were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court

Two heroin addicts were forced to traffick drugs after getting into debt with their dealers.

Terry Glencross, 39, and Gillian Proud, 55, were pressured to courier Class A drugs so their arrears would be wiped out, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

The pair pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Proud told police criminals threatened to "smash her face in" and "set fire to her house" if she did not co-operate.

Glencross, of York Gardens, was jailed for 21 months, while Proud, of Ridley Road, was given an 18-month jail term suspended for two years.

The court heard Glencross's car was stopped by police in Carlisle on 6 September and found to contain heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of more than £700.

He was tasked as a "runner" and directed by an unidentified dealer known only as "Jonno" to deliver illicit substances to customers and collect cash, the court heard.

Police also visited Proud's home, where heroin and crack cocaine worth an estimated £2,500 were found.

The court was told she was coerced into letting her address be used as a depot for the collection and distribution of drugs - a process known as "cuckooing".

Both she and Glencross were arrested and later admitted their roles in the drug supply operation.