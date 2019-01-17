Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The race to find a new heart for baby Carter

A baby given five weeks to live now has just three days to find a new heart, his parents have said.

Carter Cookson, who was born on 26 December, has suffered three cardiac arrests and is on a life-support machine.

Doctors at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital have advised the family a new organ must be found in the next 72 hours.

Carter's parents, Sarah and Chris Cookson, are running a donor appeal on social media.

The couple, from South Shields, South Tyneside, said they waited five years to try for another child after their first son, Charlie, died aged two.

A post on the Find a Heart for Carter Facebook page said: "We really do need your love, support and prayers more than anything now!

"Carter's Mammy and Daddy have met with doctors today, they have been advised that due to issues with the Ecmo machine they now predict that they only have 3 days to find a heart.

"We are all heartbroken at this latest news but won't give up hope."

A candle-lit vigil highlighting Carter's plight is due to be held outside South Shields Town Hall at 17:30.

'Tragic case'

South Shields Labour MP Emma Lewell-Buck last week raised the donor appeal at Prime Minister's Questions.

Theresa May described it as a "tragic case" and highlighted the "opt-out" organ donation system due to be introduced next year.

Image caption Chris and Sarah Cookson have been with Carter at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital

Mr and Mrs Cookson launched a charity supporting families of children with life-limiting illnesses in 2013 following the death of their two-year-old son, Charlie.

He died of an undiagnosed condition - unrelated to Carter's - which caused problems with his muscles and bones and compromised his immune system.

Earlier this month, Mr Carter told the BBC: "We've just got to pray... we can get a heart and we can maybe take our son home and have a life that we didn't have with Charlie."