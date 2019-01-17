Dipton opencast mine: Government to review planning permission
The government is to review the future of a County Durham opencast site at the centre of environmental protests.
Banks Mining was given permission to extract 500,000-tonnes of coal from Pont Valley, near Dipton, in April.
Several protesters have been fined for blocking access, claiming the site was home to a rare newt.
Communities Secretary James Brokenshire has agreed to consider whether the planning permission should be revoked.
The move comes after campaigners lobbied for a fresh look at the planning application process.
Campaigner June Davison, who lives near the site, said: "The Secretary of State can't repair the damage that has been done here, but the least he can do is stop it getting worse."
A spokesman for Banks Mining said: "We do not believe there would be any justification for the revocation of the planning permission that was granted to the scheme through the appropriate processes."