Durham body: Police cordon off street and back lane

  • 19 January 2019
Taped off area of Bainbridge Street, Carrville
Image caption Police taped off an area outside the house and round into the back lane

A woman's body has been discovered in a residential street.

The body of the 39-year-old was brought out of a house on Bainbridge Street in Carrville, Durham, although a bystander said the back lane had also been cordoned off.

Durham Police said they were treating the death was "suspicious" and a 35-year-old man was "helping police with their enquiries".

An eyewitness said police scenes of crime officers had been at the house.

