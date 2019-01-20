Image copyright jarrowlad/Getty Images Image caption Renovations on the tunnel have now taken longer than the original construction

A historic crossing under the River Tyne is now likely to be reopen four years later than first planned.

The restoration of the Tyne pedestrian and cycle tunnel has been dogged by setbacks and this month's expected completion has been delayed again.

Renovations have now taken about two years longer than its construction.

Newcastle City Council said fitting glass enclosures on the new inclined lift had been a "challenging milestone".

A spokesman for the authority, which manages the tunnel on behalf of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said, otherwise, the tunnels were "substantially complete".

"Once this is completed and the lift is operating correctly, we'll be able to announce the official re-opening date, which estimates show should open by April," he said.

Image caption The pedestrian and cycle tunnel was opened in 1951

The work, which started in May 2013, was supposed to be finished by 2015, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

But the original contractor going into administration and the discovery of asbestos meant the opening date was pushed back several times.

In 2018 it emerged the cost of the project had spiralled from an estimated £6.9m to an expected £15.65m.

At the time, project bosses promised work would be completed by the autumn, later revising that to December and then to the new year.

The crossing opened in 1951, taking four years to build at a cost of £833,000.