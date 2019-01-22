Image copyright St Clare's Hospice Image caption The hospice was forced to shut for three weeks in July because of a shortage of doctors

A hospice in South Tyneside has shut its doors after 30 years.

Bosses at St Clare's Hospice in Jarrow blamed financial difficulties, and said a temporary closure last year after inspectors said it needed improvements "restricted fundraising".

Chief executive Paul Jones-King said he was "devastated", but there was no other option than to go into liquidation.

He said the last patient at the unit had now been discharged.

The hospice closed in September 2018 for four months following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

'Deepest regret'

Mr Jones-King said: "It is with the deepest regret that we have had to take this decision, but we have no option given the financial position."

In July of last year St Clare's also had to shut for three weeks because of a lack of doctors.

Tracey Bleakley, the chief executive of Hospice UK, said the charity which supports hospices was "very sorry" to hear of the closure.

"It is good that the hospice is working with other local care providers and commissioners to ensure that there is appropriate alternative care for people with terminal and life-limiting conditions in the area," she added.

St Clare's annual operating costs were £2.2m, and it typically raised £1.8m each year through voluntary donations, a spokeswoman for the hospice said.