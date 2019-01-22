Image copyright Family handout Image caption Shaun Dobinson fell ill within days of arriving in New York

A man who died on holiday in New York was not warned how dangerous his recently diagnosed diabetes was, an inquest heard.

Shaun Dobinson, 21, of Washington, Tyne and Wear, suffered fatal cardiac arrests caused by his condition while he was in the city, in June 2016.

His sister told Sunderland Coroner's Court he had not been advised against travel by his doctor.

But his GP Dr Nandu Bhatt said he was unaware of Mr Dobinson's plans.

A blood test indicated Mr Dobinson was diabetic but no urine test was done to assess whether he had the type 2 strain of the condition or the more acute type 1, which requires more urgent treatment.

On 13 May, Mr Dobinson was prescribed a medication usually used to treat type 2 diabetes, the inquest heard, and he was referred to a diabetic clinic.

He flew to New York on 26 May, but collapsed in his hotel on 2 June and died in hospital the following day.

A pathologist told the inquest cardiac arrests were associated with type 1 diabetes.

Mr Dobinson's sister Kirsty, insisted she had been with him when he asked Dr Bhatt if it was ok to go on holiday.

However, Dr Bhatt refuted that and said had he known about the trip he would have advised him against going until his treatment plan was confirmed.

She said visiting the doctor with him was one of her last memories of her brother, and that she was sure he had told Dr Bhatt about the trip as he was so excited and there was "no-one he had met that didn't know".

The inquest continues.