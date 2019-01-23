Image copyright Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service Image caption Five engines and two aerial platforms were called to Peacocks on Blandford Street at 19.17 GMT

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a shop in the centre of Sunderland.

Five engines and two aerial platforms were called to Peacocks on Blandford Street at 19.17 GMT.

Videos shared on social media showed flames coming from the roof of the building as bystanders watched from behind a cordon.

Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service chief fire officer Chris Lowther said crews were trying to stop the fire spreading to nearby buildings.

In a series of tweets, Mr Lowther posted pictures showing the inside of the store and the first floor ablaze.

Image copyright Kev Atkinson Image caption A crowd gathered to watch as flames were seen coming from the roof of the shop

He praised the bravery of his officers in tackling a "serious and significant" blaze.

Residents have been urged to keep doors and windows closed until the fire is extinguished.

The fire service said all shop staff were accounted for and there were not thought to be any casualties.