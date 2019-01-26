Tyne & Wear

Fire crews tackle Sunderland Nissan car plant blaze

  • 26 January 2019
Sunderland Nissan plant Image copyright Google
Image caption About 7,000 people are employed at the site

Fire crews are tackling a fire at the Nissan plant in Sunderland.

It broke out in the roof area of the paint shop, one of a number of buildings on the site.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said there were four engines, an aerial ladder platform and a senior officer on scene dealing with the incident.

It is understood that the paint shop has been evacuated, although staff remain in other areas.

