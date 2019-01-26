Fire crews tackle Sunderland Nissan car plant blaze
- 26 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Fire crews are tackling a fire at the Nissan plant in Sunderland.
It broke out in the roof area of the paint shop, one of a number of buildings on the site.
The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said there were four engines, an aerial ladder platform and a senior officer on scene dealing with the incident.
It is understood that the paint shop has been evacuated, although staff remain in other areas.