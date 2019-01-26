Image copyright Bahr Academy Image caption The school was targeted in an overnight attack

A vandal attack at an Islamic school on Tyneside is being treated as a hate crime, police have said.

Graffiti and offensive images were scrawled on walls of the Bahr Academy in the West End of Newcastle.

Furniture was overturned, items broken and copies of the Koran thrown on the floor.

Northumbria Police has appealed for information about the attack, which happened between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The vandalism was condemned by Nick Forbes, the leader of Newcastle City Council, who tweeted that he was "outraged".