Newcastle Islamic school vandalism is 'hate crime'
- 26 January 2019
A vandal attack at an Islamic school on Tyneside is being treated as a hate crime, police have said.
Graffiti and offensive images were scrawled on walls of the Bahr Academy in the West End of Newcastle.
Furniture was overturned, items broken and copies of the Koran thrown on the floor.
Northumbria Police has appealed for information about the attack, which happened between Thursday night and Friday morning.
The vandalism was condemned by Nick Forbes, the leader of Newcastle City Council, who tweeted that he was "outraged".
I’m outraged to hear about the racist vandalism and graffiti at the Bahr academy. Police are investigating and I hope the scum who did this are found and prosecuted. We must come together as a city to condemn such appalling racist hate crimes. #NewcastleUnites— Nick Forbes (@nick_forbes) January 25, 2019
