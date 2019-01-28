Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Police also seized £3,000 in cash during the raid

Cannabis packaged to look like Drumstick lollies has been seized in a police raid.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested following the search in Eden Dale Estate, Crawcook, on Sunday.

Equipment used in cannabis production and £3,000 in cash was also seized. A total of 10 people have been arrested.

It was part of an investigation into "cannabis shatter" factories, which make high-strength honeycomb versions of the drug using flammable gas.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Ten people have been arrested in total

Northumbria Police said the production method was "extremely concerning".

Sgt Warren Sturrock said: "Dealers have been reported to be using special ovens and highly flammable butane gas to strip chemicals from the cannabis plants in order to make the shatter.

"There have been multiple reports across the country of these type of factories leading to explosions and house fires that ultimately claim people's lives."

Swizzles, the manufacturer of Drumsticks, has been approached for comment.