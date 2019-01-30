Tyne & Wear

Sunderland Association Football Club worker arrested over grooming claim

  • 30 January 2019
Sunderland Stadium of Light Image copyright PA
Image caption Sunderland AFC has not confirmed which part of the club the arrested man worked in

A Sunderland Association Football Club employee has been arrested on suspicion of the sexual grooming of a boy.

The club confirmed the 60-year-old man, who has not been named, was suspended before being reported to police.

In a statement, the League One club said it was "made aware of allegations pertaining to a member of staff and reported it to police immediately".

Northumbria Police said the man had been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A force spokesman said: "Police have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of meeting a male under the age of 16 following sexual grooming."

The club said it would make no further comment until the police investigation had concluded.

