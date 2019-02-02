Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Sunderland plant opened in 1986

Nissan is expected to announce that it is cancelling a planned investment at its plant in Sunderland.

In 2016 the car maker said it would build the X-Trail SUV in Sunderland after receiving "assurances" from the government over Brexit.

The company is expected to say investment will be now be pulled, rather than existing work being halted.

Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, Bridget Phillipson, spoke of her concern at the prospect.

"If confirmed, this would represent deeply troubling news for the north east economy," she tweeted.

"So many jobs and livelihoods depend on Nissan's success."

BBC business reporter Rob Young said: "The reasons for the investment cancellation are not known, but the industry as a whole has been warning Brexit uncertainty might hit investment."

The Japanese company refused to shed light on the situation. A spokesman said: "Nissan does not comment on rumour or speculation."

When the investment was initially announced, the company said hundreds of jobs would be created at the plant.

Work on the Qashqai - which makes up the majority of Nissan Sunderland's work - is not expected to be affected. The Qashqai is the best-selling crossover in Europe.