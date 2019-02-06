Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked shortly after she got off a bus and was walking home on Prospect Terrace

A pregnant woman was pinned against a wall and punched in the stomach by a couple who demanded cash.

She was struck "multiple times" in the stomach and head in the attack on Tuesday night in New Brancepeth, County Durham, police said. The pair left empty-handed.

The woman was treated in hospital afterwards and discharged.

Durham Police described it as a "traumatic" attack and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

The woman, who police said was not visibly pregnant, had just got off a bus and was walking home on Prospect Terrace.

The attackers fled when they realised her purse did not contain cash.

The male suspect is described as being 6ft 3ins (1.9m), slim and wearing a baseball cap, Helly Hansen jacket and black tracksuit bottoms.

The female is about 5ft (1.5m), in her late 20s with bleach blonde hair and was wearing a black padded coat with a fur hood and white jeans.