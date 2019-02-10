Tyne & Wear

Michael Morgan death: Driver arrested after pedestrian killed

  • 10 February 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was killed while walking home in County Durham.

Michael Morgan, 54, was struck by a Nissan Pathfinder while walking on Station Lane, Pelton Fell, at about 04:00 GMT on Saturday.

Mr Morgan, from nearby Chester-le-Street, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A 48-year-old local man was arrested and later released under investigation.

Durham Police said Mr Morgan left a property in Mossway, Pelton Fell at about 02:30 GMT and was walking to his home when he was struck.

Any witnesses have been asked to come forward.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites