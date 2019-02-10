A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was killed while walking home in County Durham.

Michael Morgan, 54, was struck by a Nissan Pathfinder while walking on Station Lane, Pelton Fell, at about 04:00 GMT on Saturday.

Mr Morgan, from nearby Chester-le-Street, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A 48-year-old local man was arrested and later released under investigation.

Durham Police said Mr Morgan left a property in Mossway, Pelton Fell at about 02:30 GMT and was walking to his home when he was struck.

Any witnesses have been asked to come forward.