Image copyright PA Image caption Christopher Onslow (left) and John McGee attacked inmates, the court heard

Five former staff members at a youth detention centre have been convicted over the physical abuse of young prisoners in the 1970s and 1980s.

The men, who are now aged in their 60s and 70s, worked at the former centre in Medomsley, near Consett, County Durham.

They were found guilty of a range of charges including assaults, wounding and misconduct in public office.

Jurors at Teesside Crown Court were told much of the violence was "for the enjoyment of the officers".

They five will be sentenced at a later date.

Their convictions follow a series of trials resulting from Operation Seabrook, which was launched by Durham Police in 2013 and became one of the largest investigations of its kind in the UK.

The guilty men are:

Christopher Onslow, 72, convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm, wounding and misconduct in public office. Acquitted of indecent assault

John McGee, 74, convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and misconduct in public office. Acquitted of sexual assault

Brian Johnson Greenwell, 71, convicted of misconduct in public office. Acquitted of sexual assault and physical assault

Kevin Blakely, 67, convicted of two counts of misconduct in public office. Acquitted of two counts of wounding and two of assault

Alan Bramley, 70, convicted of misconduct in public office. Acquitted of wounding and two counts of assault

Image copyright PA Image caption Kevin Blakely (left), Alan Bramley (centre) and Brian Johnson Greenwell were found guilty of misconduct

Two former officers were cleared of all charges:

Neil Sowerby, 61, was acquitted of misconduct in public office, sexual assault and physical abuse

David McClure, 63, was acquitted of misconduct in public office, wounding and four counts of assault

Medomsley, which closed in 1988, was built in 1960 to house offenders and at any one time held around 70 young men, aged from 17 to 21, detained for relatively minor crimes.

The aim was to keep them out of prison and away from the influence of older criminals, and its "short, sharp shock" regime was designed to deter them from a life of crime.

It was described as "demanding" but with a "background of discipline and control ... to develop personal relationships with the young men so they will be able to achieve a balance in their lives".

One former inmate, Eric Sampson, likened it to a "concentration camp" and said: "It was run on violence, every day, morning, afternoon and night."

Durham Police said 1,676 men have reported allegations of either sexual or physical assaults while detained at Medomsley and the investigation remains ongoing.