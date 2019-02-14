Image caption Lindisfarne Castle was built in the 1550s and in 1903 refurbished in the Arts and Crafts style by Sir Edwin Lutyens

Repairs on a leaking 16th Century castle which cost £3m to complete should last for a century, bosses said.

Lindisfarne Castle was built in 1550 on Holy Island, Northumberland, and is owned by the National Trust.

The castle has been closed for the past 18 months and supported by scaffolding while experts repaired leaks and restored stonework.

Now the work is complete, steward Nick Lewis said the castle should not need more work for 100 years.

Centuries of exposure to the elements on a high crag had taken its toll on the castle's walls and windows, Mr Lewis said.

The castle was built as a defence against a possible Scottish invasion.

Image copyright NT Image caption Scaffolding at Lindisfarne Castle

Mr Lewis said: "We've spent a lot of money - more than we've ever spent before. It's probably a once in a century job."

He added the castle still needed a couple of coats of paint inside, but was open again to the public.