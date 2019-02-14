Tyne & Wear

Mobility scooter driver hit by Newcastle bus dies

  • 14 February 2019
George Bilclough Image copyright Familiy photograph
Image caption George Bilclough's family said he would "forever be missed"

A man who was hit by a bus while driving his mobility scooter has died.

George Bilclough, 53, of Elswick, was on Blackett Street, Newcastle, shortly after 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Mr Bilclough, known as Geordie, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His family said he "fought a good fight but lost in the end" and would "forever be missed".

He had been crossing the road at the time of the crash, said police, who are appealing for witnesses.

Image copyright Newcastle City Council
Image caption CCTV footage shows the scene of the crash

