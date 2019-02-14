Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Northumbria Police wants to speak to this man about the sprayings

A cyclist who has been spraying women with an unknown substance is being sought by police.

Northumbria Police said it had received nine reports of women being targeted by a man in Newcastle.

Initial tests have led police to believe the substance was liquid hand soap, but officers said the attacks "cause us concern".

The force has issued a CCTV image of a man detectives believe can assist with their inquiries.

Ch Insp Steve Wykes said: "We will be carrying out tests to establish exactly what the liquid is but incidents of this nature do cause us concern and these reports are being taken very seriously by police.

"These incidents have taken place in different locations and, although some of the attacks took place near to the university, we do not think students have been targeted."

He asked anyone who sees a cyclist "acting suspiciously" to contact police.