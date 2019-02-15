Image caption Most of the attacks took place throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening and Wednesday morning

A man has been arrested after nine women were sprayed with an unknown substance by a man on a bicycle.

The attacks happened in Argyle Street, Stepney Lane, Market Street, Newgate Street and College Street in Newcastle, which are within a mile of each other.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and is in police custody.

Northumbria Police said it believed the liquid might have been soap, "rather than any kinds of noxious substance".

The liquid has been variously described as a white fluid, shower gel, liquid soap, shampoo or fabric softener.

Some victims reported it had bleached their clothes.

Ch Insp Steve Wykes said it was "understandable that reports of this nature can cause concern among members of the public".

Most of the attacks happened on Tuesday and Wednesday but a report was later made about an attack last week, police said.