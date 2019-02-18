Image copyright Google Image caption Fatah Mohammed Abullah is due to appear before Westminster magistrates on Wednesday

A Newcastle man has been charged with inciting a terrorist attack in Germany.

Fatah Mohammed Abullah, 33, is accused of inciting someone to drive a car into a crowd, attack people with a meat cleaver and use explosives to kill.

His charge follows a joint investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and the Bundeskriminalamt in Germany.

Mr Abdullah, who is from the Arthur's Hill area, is due to appear before Westminster magistrates on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the UK police force said an alleged attack was thwarted by investigators.

Mr Abudllah has been charged under section 59 of the Terrorism Act.