Image copyright Google Image caption Fatah Mohammed Abdullah appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link

A man accused of plotting a UK terrorist attack and inciting another in Germany has appeared in court.

Fatah Mohammed Abdullah, 33, from Newcastle, is accused of buying a knife, balaclava and "explosive pre-cursors".

He has also been charged with inciting two people to drive a car into a crowd, an attack with a meat cleaver and to detonate bombs in Germany.

British Iranian Mr Abdullah appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Mr Abdullah, from Arthur's Hill, did not enter pleas and was remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey in London on 1 March.

The first charge states he incited another person to drive a car into crowds, attack people with a meat cleaver, and set off bombs outside the UK between 9 April and 11 December last year.

Mr Abdullah, who appeared at court via video link from HMP Belmarsh, is also charged with preparing an act of terrorism between the same dates in the UK.

The charge states he bought a knife and a balaclava as well as "explosive pre-cursors", and compiled instructions on how to make gunpowder.

Mr Abdullah also searched online for guides on how to make explosives and for the remaining components to make an improvised explosive device (IED), it is claimed.