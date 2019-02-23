A century-old miners' hall is to offer a series of guided tours for the first time in its history.
The Grade II-listed Durham Miners' Hall, known as Redhills, opened in 1915 and replaced the previous facility on the city's North Road.
Visitors will be shown the ornate Pitman's Parliament - a focal point for generations of colliery delegates.
Ross Forbes, from the Durham Miners' Association, described the building as "a unique and extraordinary place".
It was funded through subscriptions from more than 150,000 members of the association.
Proceeds from the 90-minute tours will go towards the Redhills Appeal, which aims to see the building become a centre for education, heritage, and culture.
They will take place every first Sunday and Wednesday of the month.
The first tour is on Sunday 3 March, with places limited to 15 per event.