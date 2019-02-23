Image copyright Google Image caption The suspected gunman was driven away from the scene in a blue Rover 75

An attempted murder investigation has been launched after what is thought to have been a gun was fired at a van on Tyneside.

The vehicle was hit at traffic lights at Kingston Park, Newcastle, on Friday at about 07:25 GMT. The driver was unhurt.

Police say a man fled from the junction of Windsor Way junction and Brunton Lane in a Rover 75 later found burnt out on South Benwell Road.

Five people have since been arrested.

Northumbria Police said they were taken into custody following an operation in the West End of the city.

Supt Deborah Alderson said she was "very concerned" by the incident.

"This took place in a very busy area of Newcastle in the middle of a well-used road and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses," she added.

Windsor Way was closed closed to traffic while investigators examined the area.