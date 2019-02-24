Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man was found behind The Borough pub

An 18-year-old man has died after being assaulted near a pub on Wearside.

He was found with life-threatening injuries behind The Borough, in Sunderland city centre, at about 01:30 GMT. He was taken to hospital but later died.

Northumbria Police has launched a murder inquiry and one man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Officers said their investigation was ongoing and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.