Man, 18, dies after assault near Sunderland pub

  • 24 February 2019
The Borough pub, Sunderland Image copyright Google
Image caption The injured man was found behind The Borough pub

An 18-year-old man has died after being assaulted near a pub on Wearside.

He was found with life-threatening injuries behind The Borough, in Sunderland city centre, at about 01:30 GMT. He was taken to hospital but later died.

Northumbria Police has launched a murder inquiry and one man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Officers said their investigation was ongoing and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

