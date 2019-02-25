Image copyright Family handout Image caption Connor Brown died of stab wounds after being found behind The Borough in Sunderland city centre

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was found with fatal stab wounds behind a pub.

Police said Connor Brown was found dying behind The Borough, in Sunderland city centre, at 01:30 GMT on Sunday. The 18-year-old died later in hospital.

A spokesman for the force said two men aged 19 and 20 were in custody on suspicion of murder.

Det Ch Insp John Bent, of Northumbria Police, said the death was not being treated as a "random attack".

He said: "This was a tragic incident that resulted in the death of a young man who had his entire life ahead of him.

"We are not treating this as a random attack and I would like to reassure the community that we will leave no stone unturned in finding out the truth behind Connor's death."