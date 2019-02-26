Image copyright Family handout Image caption Connor Brown died of stab wounds after being found behind The Borough in Sunderland

A second man has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was fatally stabbed.

Connor Brown, 18, died in hospital after being attacked behind The Borough pub in Sunderland city centre at 01:30 GMT on Sunday.

A 19-year-old man from the city has been charged with murder and possession of a knife.

A 20-year-old man, also from Sunderland, was charged with murder on Monday.

Both are due to appear before South Tyneside magistrates later.