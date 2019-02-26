Image copyright Family handout Image caption Connor Brown died of stab wounds after being found behind The Borough pub in Sunderland

England footballer Jordan Henderson has expressed sympathy to the family of a man who was fatally stabbed in his home town of Sunderland.

The Liverpool midfielder attended the same school as Connor Brown, 18, who was found with serious injuries outside a city centre pub early on Sunday.

Henderson, 28, and Mr Brown both went to Farringdon Community Sports College.

Two men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with Mr Brown's murder.

Ally Gordon, 19, of Pulmuir Road and Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square, both in Sunderland, appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside earlier.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jordan Henderson attended the same school as Connor Brown

Mr Gordon is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

They were remanded in custody pending a further court hearing next month.

Mr Brown, a GP receptionist, was on a night out with friends when he was found with stab wounds behind The Borough pub at around 01:30 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Henderson, who played for Sunderland, contributed £2,500 to a fundraising page for Mr Brown.

He posted: "All our thoughts are with the family and friends of Connor at this heart breaking time. RIP Connor."

By Tuesday lunchtime, donations to the gofundme page had reached almost £17,000.