Seventh arrest over Newcastle van shooting
A seventh person has been arrested as part of an attempted murder probe after a gun was fired at a van.
The vehicle was hit at traffic lights at Kingston Park, Newcastle, on Friday at 07:25 GMT. The driver was unhurt.
Northumbria Police said the suspected gunman was driven off in a Rover 75 which was later found burnt out.
Six people previously arrested were released under investigation. Police said they arrested a man in the Kenton area on Wednesday.
Supt Karl Wilson said the man had been arrested as part of a "planned operation" but did not say what he had been arrested on suspicion of.
He said: "He has been taken into police custody and is assisting officers with the ongoing investigation."