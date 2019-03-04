Image copyright Google Image caption The group was abused by students in a flat at Manor Bank apartments

A university is investigating reports of racial abuse after a group of black students claimed to have been pelted with an egg then verbally abused.

In footage of the attack in Newcastle on Wednesday, a man can be heard using a racial slur while a woman shouts to the group "you're not from here".

The attackers are understood to be students at Northumbria University.

The group was walking past Manor Bank student apartments when an egg was thrown from one of the flats.

Witnesses said the group challenged the flat's occupants, but as they were leaving the area they were subjected to verbal abuse.

Yasmyn Ntege, a 19-year-old media student, said she later exchanged messages with the woman shouting in the video, what she interpreted as racial abuse.

'Outsider feeling'

Ms Ntege said the woman told her she was "unbelievably sorry" and it was "completely disgusting".

The woman told Ms Ntege she was drunk at the time and the situation had "escalated so quickly".

Ms Ntege said she could understand the egg throwing was a student prank but the "racial abuse" was unacceptable.

She told the BBC there was already an "outsider feeling" among the "small community" of black students in Newcastle, adding: "As small as we are, we are still being targeted."

Northumbria University spokeswoman said hate crime was taken "very seriously", adding: "While we are unable to comment on individual cases, we are investigating the incident and will take appropriate action."

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird urged the students to report the attack to police.