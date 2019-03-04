Newcastle suspicious package: Man charged over city centre alert
A man has been charged over the discovery of a suspicious package in the centre of Newcastle.
Officers who responded to a disturbance in Westgate Road on Friday also found a suspicious package which turned out to be a decommissioned hand grenade.
A 60-year-old Gateshead man has been charged with threats to kill and communicating false information about a bomb hoax.
He is due before magistrates in Bedlington later.
A second man, aged 35, was also arrested and has been released pending further inquiries.
No-one was reported hurt.