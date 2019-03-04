Image copyright Google Image caption The shot was fired as the van was at the junction of Windsor Way and Brunton Lane

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a gun was fired at a van in Newcastle.

The vehicle was targeted at traffic lights at Kingston Park on 22 February at 07:25 GMT. The driver was unhurt.

Mark Exley, 44, of no fixed abode, and Christopher David Jones, 34, of Whitbeck Road, Slatyford, have also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

They will appear before magistrates on Tuesday.

Both men were remanded in custody ahead of their appearance at South East Northumberland Magistrates' Court in Bedlington.

A total of 11 people have been arrested as part of Northumbria Police's investigation.