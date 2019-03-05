Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Shaun Dobinson collapsed in his New York hotel

A doctor who was criticised following the death of a diabetic man has returned to work, the BBC has learned.

Shaun Dobinson, of Washington, Tyne and Wear, suffered fatal cardiac arrests caused by his condition while on holiday in New York in June 2016.

A coroner said GP Dr Nandu Bhatt had put the 21-year-old at "serious and obvious risk of death" by failing to assess which strain of diabetes he had.

Dr Bhatt returned to work at the Victoria Road Health Centre on Monday.

Mr Dobinson was diagnosed with diabetes in the weeks before his trip to the United States.

However, a urine test was not carried out to determine whether he had the type 2 strain of the condition or the more acute type 1, which requires more urgent treatment.

On 13 May, Mr Dobinson was prescribed a medication usually used to treat type 2 diabetes and he was referred to a diabetic clinic.

He flew to New York on 26 May, but collapsed on 2 June and died the following day in hospital.

Image caption Dr Bhatt had been away from the surgery following Mr Dobinson's inquest

In January, coroner Derek Winter said the GP "did not take due notice" when Mr Dobinson had told him he intended to travel abroad.

He ruled he died from natural causes contributed to by neglect.

Mr Dobinson's mum, Julie, said she thought Dr Bhatt's return to work was "absolutely disgusting".

"To me, he should never work again. He should be struck off," she added.

Additional safety measures

In a statement, the New Washington Medical Group said its "deepest sympathies" were with Mr Dobinson's family for the "devastating loss they have suffered".

It added: "We are taking this matter extremely seriously and have put several processes and checks in place to ensure patient safety.

"NHS England have carried out an initial review and recommended a number of additional safety measures that are now in place.

"These include an external audit of diabetes management processes, an external review of all type 1 diabetes patients and an independent review of procedures for diagnosing diabetes."

It added Dr Bhatt was working as a single-handed GP when he treated Mr Dobinson and was not a partner in the practice.

Dr Bhatt has referred himself to the General Medical Council.