Boy arrested after 'hazardous substances' found in Glanton
- 6 March 2019
A teenager has been arrested after "potentially hazardous substances" were found in a house in a small village.
The 17-year-old boy was held after police attended a fire at the property in Glanton, Northumberland, at 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.
A number of homes have been evacuated and a cordon has been put in place.
Northumbria Police said there was "no wider threat to the public". Officers have not yet said what the boy has been arrested on suspicion of.