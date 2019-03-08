Image copyright Family handout Image caption Connor Brown had an "infectious" smile, his family said

The family of a teenager who was stabbed to death have said "words can't describe" their pain.

Connor Brown, 18, was found with serious injuries outside The Borough pub in Sunderland in the early hours of 24 February and later died.

"Without the kindness shown by people, we would've crumbled," his family said.

Ally Gordon, 19, of Pulmuir Road, and Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square, both in Sunderland, have been charged with Connor's murder.

They are set to face trial later this year and have been remanded in custody.

Floral tributes have been placed in the city centre since Connor's death, while a balloon release was staged in the Farringdon area on 1 March.

Football fans at the city's Stadium of Light also paid tribute with applause in the 18th minute of Sunderland's match against Plymouth on Saturday.

'Overwhelming' support

The former Farringdon Community Academy student, who worked as a receptionist at a Sunderland GP practice, was described by his family as having "a smile that could light up a room".

"We've received letters and cards from all over the country," they added.

"Connor's death has touched the hearts of so many people, and Sunderland has really come together over the last couple of weeks.

"It's reminded us of the kindness of people. It's been overwhelming."

Image copyright PA Image caption Jordan Henderson attended the same school as Connor Brown

The family said Connor would "be laughing and smiling, as he always did".

"It's devastating that he won't have the chance to go on to achieve what we know he would have. Words can't describe the pain we're feeling."

A GoFundMe appeal to support his family has raised more than £27,500.

Among those to donate was Liverpool and former Sunderland footballer Jordan Henderson.

The midfielder, who also attended Farringdon Community Sports College, gave £2,500.