A 17-year-old boy has been charged with making explosives after a fire at a house in Northumberland.

Emergency services were called to the house in Glanton at about 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Nearby homes had to be evacuated and a 50m (150ft) cordon was put in place.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Bedlington Magistrates' Court later. He has also been charged with committing arson with intent to endanger life.