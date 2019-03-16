Image caption The fire broke out in business premises behind houses on Alexandra Road in Gateshead

A large fire started near houses and a sports and social club, leading to people being evacuated and a power cut to 300 properties.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service said it had deployed 38 firefighters to the site in Gateshead.

The blaze started in business premises behind Westfield Terrace and Alexandra Road, near to Gateshead Corporation Sports and Social Club.

The fire service evacuated six people from nearby homes.

It urged residents to close doors and windows.

Northern Power said it expected supplies to be restored by 19:00 GMT.

Skip Twitter post by @Tyne_Wear_FRS We have 39 firefighters from Gateshead, Hebburn, Gosforth, West Denton, Byker, Birtley, Newcastle Central & Marley Park Community Fire Stations at #Gateshead Corporation Club fire. Please avoid the area. Keep doors and windows closed. — Tyne and Wear FRS (@Tyne_Wear_FRS) March 16, 2019 Report