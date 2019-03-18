Image copyright Google Image caption The group was abused by students in a flat at Manor Bank apartments

Three students have been cautioned for public order offences over a video which appeared to show racial abuse being hurled.

The footage showed an egg thrown at a group walking past accommodation used by Northumbria University students.

A man in the block could also be heard using a racial slur.

Northumbria Police said there was insufficient evidence to prove anyone had been racially abused, but a public order offence had been committed.

The video came to light in March and Yasmyn Ntege, a 19-year-old media student, who was one of the group, told the BBC that there was already an "outsider feeling" among the "small community" of black students in Newcastle.

She said while she could understand the egg throwing was a student prank, "racial abuse" was unacceptable.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Three students have been cautioned for a public order offence in relation to a video that was circulated on social media in which it was alleged rival students had been racially abused.

"Although there was insufficient evidence to prove anyone had been racially abused, the students were found to have committed a public order offence.

"They have been cautioned by police and the victims have been informed that there will be no further police action."