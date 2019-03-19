Image copyright Instagram Image caption Aaron Armstrong died 20 days after his girlfriend Sophie Gradon

A man killed himself days after the death of his beauty queen Love Island star girlfriend, a coroner has found.

Aaron Armstrong died on 10 July, 20 days after the death of Sophie Gradon, 32, who appeared on the 2016 series of the ITV2 dating show.

Northumberland South coroner Eric Armstrong said the 25-year-old hanged himself after taking alcohol and cocaine.

Miss Gradon's inquest has been postponed.

It had been due to be held on Thursday, but the coroner agreed to the deferment.

Sophie Gradon appeared on Love Island in 2016 having been crowned Miss Newcastle and Miss Great Britain in 2009

Northumbria Police said it was still treating her death as non-suspicious and was preparing a file for the coroner.

Responding to media reports that new information had come to light, a force spokeswoman said: "There's no new evidence.

"The family have been sent the coroner's report ahead of the inquest and they've requested more time to read it."

Mr Armstrong was found dead at his home on Furnace Road in Bebside, Blyth, at about 12:20 BST on 10 July.

The coroner said Mr Armstrong's thinking could have been "muddled" by the death of Miss Gradon, whom he had met out on a night out in Newcastle in May, and the fact he discovered her body.

He concluded Mr Armstrong, having consumed alcohol and cocaine which "prevented him thinking rationally", took his own life by hanging.

Miss Gradon, who was crowned Miss Newcastle and Miss Great Britain in 2009, died at her family home in Medburn, Ponteland.

The day before he died, Mr Armstrong posted an emotional message to Miss Gradon on Instagram saying: "Not a minute goes by without your gorgeous smile being a picture in my mind."

