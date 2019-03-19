Image copyright Julie Cush Image caption The newborn was so young she had not even been named when she plunged down the hole

A day-old foal was rescued by firefighters after it became trapped down a mine shaft in a field.

The young horse, which has not yet been named, had plunged down the hole in a field near Medomsley, County Durham, earlier.

Three crews from Consett and Bishop Auckland dug the hole wider and used a winch to raise the frightened foal.

Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service posted on Facebook that the rescue had been an "awesome effort".

It said: "Less than 24 hours old and yet to be named the foal was then reunited with her very relieved mother.

"Once she had been checked over by a vet they were both released back to into the field.

"An awesome effort from everyone involved."

Image copyright Durham Fire Service Image caption Firefighters widened the hole to get to the foal