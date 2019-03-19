Day-old foal rescued from Medomsley mine shaft
A day-old foal was rescued by firefighters after it became trapped down a mine shaft in a field.
The young horse, which has not yet been named, had plunged down the hole in a field near Medomsley, County Durham, earlier.
Three crews from Consett and Bishop Auckland dug the hole wider and used a winch to raise the frightened foal.
Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service posted on Facebook that the rescue had been an "awesome effort".
It said: "Less than 24 hours old and yet to be named the foal was then reunited with her very relieved mother.
"Once she had been checked over by a vet they were both released back to into the field.
"An awesome effort from everyone involved."