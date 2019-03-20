Image copyright REUTERS/Phil Noble Image caption Sunderland City Council said there is already a "problem" with lorries waiting around Washington to go to the Nissan factory

A council is planning to create a temporary lorry park to help Nissan deal with any post-Brexit port delays.

Sunderland City Council is planning a six-month lease at Deptford Terrace to create a waiting area for lorries bound for the Washington factory.

It said there was already a "problem" with lorries parking around the area awaiting a delivery slot.

The authority estimates delays at ports could see a "two-fold increase" in the number of waiting lorries.

In an email sent to councillors by the Chief Officers Group, council bosses said: "Were there to be delays at ports nationally as a result of a No Deal EU Exit, then supply lorries would set off earlier to meet their delivery deadlines and overnight parking could increase greatly."

'Prudent planning'

The group added the six-month lease could be cancelled "if it is no longer required", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Planning permission for the temporary lorry park would only be needed if it is open for longer than six weeks.

A permanent solution is already planned in the form of a proposed lorry park at Hillthorn Farm.

But this is not expected to be ready until "several months" after the current planned Brexit date of 29 March.

Council leader Graeme Miller said the Deptford Terrace scheme was "prudent contingency planning".

The proposed lorry park would be funded by government money given to help councils plan for possible Brexit affects.