Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Stephen Hepburn was elected to Parliament in 1997

The Labour Party is investigating one of its MPs after an allegation of sexual harassment.

Stephen Hepburn, MP for Jarrow, is accused of targeting a female party member on a night out in 2005, the HuffPost claims.

Labour confirmed it was investigating the allegation. A spokesman said claims were taken "extremely seriously".

Mr Hepburn, 59, who has represented the constituency since 1997, has been approached for comment.

"The Labour Party takes all complaints of sexual harassment extremely seriously, which are fully investigated and any appropriate disciplinary action taken in line with party rules and procedures," a party spokesman said.

"We are determined to challenge and overturn sexual harassment and misogyny within politics and across society as a whole."

The Huffpost said the alleged incident occurred at a curry restaurant where the MP cornered the woman, who was in her 20s, and wanted to join her in a taxi home.