Image copyright Durham Cathedral Image caption A piper and drummer led the procession to Durham Cathedral

A pilgrimage has taken place in County Durham in honour of a local saint.

The eight-mile walk, from Chester-le-Street to Durham via Finchale Priory, marks the arrival of the relics of St Cuthbert in Durham in 995 AD.

More than 200 people took part, culminating in a procession from Market Place to the cathedral, for a prayer service at the saint's shrine.

It was part of a series of special services and events at the cathedral marking St Cuthbert's Day.

Image copyright Durham Cathedral Image caption The pilgrimage is held on the closest Saturday to St Cuthbert's Day on 20 March

The annual pilgrimage is organised by the Northumbrian Association and Friends of Durham Camino.