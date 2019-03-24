Image copyright Seahouses RNLI Image caption The driver had tried to cross an hour after the safe crossing time had ended

A campervan driver became stranded when he attempted to cross a causeway at high tide.

The man had to be rescued when the van became submerged on the Holy Island road, which is underwater twice a day.

He managed to escape and reach a refuge box. It is thought he did not realise it was unsafe to cross because he spoke little English.

Ian Clayton, from Seahouses RNLI, said: "We suspect that language problems may have contributed to this incident."

He added: "Fortunately he was safely brought ashore and did not require medical assistance."

Image copyright Geograph Image caption The man managed to make his way to a refuge box, seen here during low tide

The rescue happened just after 15:00 GMT on Saturday. Safe crossing times to the island - also known as Lindisfarne - on Saturday were 08:20 until 13:50 and it was unsafe to cross until 20:50.

Northumberland County Council installed warning signs at either end of the mile-long causeway in 2012 in a bid to cut the number of strandings.

They display a message to check the tide tables followed by the safe crossing times.