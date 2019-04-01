Tyne & Wear

Woman arrested after man's body found in Jarrow house

  • 1 April 2019
Thames Avenue Image copyright Google
Image caption Officers were called to Thames Avenue in the early hours of Sunday after reports of concern for a man

A woman has been arrested after the body of a man was found by police at a house in Jarrow.

Officers were called just after 12.40 BST on Sunday to reports of concern for the welfare of a man in Thames Avenue.

Emergency services also attended, but the 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested and remains in custody helping officers with their inquiries. Police are trying to contact the man's next of kin.

