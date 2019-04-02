Jarrow stab death: Woman charged with Paul Taylor murder
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death in a house in Jarrow, South Tyneside.
Paul Taylor, 45, from Hebburn, was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to a house on Thames Avenue just after 12:40 BST on Sunday.
Northumbria Police said 44-year-old Nicola Lee, also of Thames Avenue, had been charged with his murder.
A force spokeswoman said she would appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court in South Shields on Wednesday.