A 10-vehicle crash was one of a series of accidents which caused delays on roads across the North East of England as icy weather swept in.

The collision at 06:00 BST had forced the closure of the A1 southbound between junctions 63 for Washington and 64 for Chester-le-Street.

Two people were taken to hospital with "non-life threatening injuries".

And the A1 near Felton, Northumberland, was closed in both directions at 01:30 after a "multi-vehicle" crash.

Skip Twitter post by @NELiveTraffic ⚠💥A1 Southbound is currently closed at J64 Chester le Street due to to an earlier collision involvimg 10 vehicle drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and the diversion is via the A195. pic.twitter.com/1vqfHRIoOi — North East Live Traffic (@NELiveTraffic) April 4, 2019 Report

Police said the road near Felton is expected to continue to be closed during the early rush hour. Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

But the A1 had been re-opened in the section where the 10-vehicle crash happened.

On the A19, a three-vehicle crash at Seaham, County Durham, has partially blocked the northbound carriageway.

An earlier accident on the same road at Pennywell in Sunderland has been cleared after a car hit a barrier.