Image copyright Durham Cathedral Image caption The window has been designed by artist Mel Howse

Work has begun to install Durham Cathedral's newest stained glass window in memory of a student who died.

Sara Pilkington died suddenly from a cardiac related condition in 2012 during her final year as an arts student at Durham University.

Her parents, Jonathan and Jools Pilkington from Macclesfield, have funded the Illumination Window for the cathedral.

It has been created by Chichester-based glass artist Mel Howse.

Image copyright Pilkington family Image caption Sara Pilkington died in 2012

It is the first new stained glass window to be installed at the cathedral since 2010 when the Transfiguration Window was unveiled.

Gaye Kirby, head of development at the cathedral, said: "The piece seeks to capture Sara's vibrant personality, her passion for learning and the special place that she held in her heart for Durham Cathedral.

"Seeing the window being installed is the culmination of many years of planning and we look forward to sharing the beauty of Mel's artwork with our visitors in the coming weeks and months."

Image copyright Durham Cathedral Image caption The window will be on the north side of the cathedral

The window depicts a seascape and will be placed on the north side of the cathedral next to the shrine of St Cuthbert.

It is expected to be unveiled later in April.