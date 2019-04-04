Image copyright Northumberland Police Image caption Chelsea Thompson has been missing for two days after leaving home to go to the gym on Tuesday

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has gone missing after leaving home to go to the gym.

Chelsea Thompson left her home in Gateshead on Tuesday and was expected back later in the evening by 20:30 BST.

She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, black leggings and Nike trainers, Northumbria Police said.

Anyone who has seen the schoolgirl or knows where she might be has been asked to contact the police.