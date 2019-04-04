Gateshead schoolgirl, 14, missing after leaving for gym
- 4 April 2019
A 14-year-old schoolgirl has gone missing after leaving home to go to the gym.
Chelsea Thompson left her home in Gateshead on Tuesday and was expected back later in the evening by 20:30 BST.
She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, black leggings and Nike trainers, Northumbria Police said.
Anyone who has seen the schoolgirl or knows where she might be has been asked to contact the police.
