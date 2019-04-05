Image copyright Marco Rosario Venturini Autieri/Getty Images Image caption Human faeces has been found on several occasions by security guards on South Shields Pier

People pooing on South Shields Pier in Tyneside have been told to stop.

Human faeces has been found on several occasions in recent weeks by security guards at the Port of Tyne, according to a notice on the pier.

The guards, known as watchmen, have been putting their health at risk picking up the human waste, the notice said.

It added that anyone "caught in the act" would be "removed from the pier and banned immediately".

A spokeswoman for the port said: "Fouling on the piers will not be tolerated."

Image copyright Stewart Whitelaw/Port of Tyne Image caption The sign was put up on South Shields pier

People commenting on the closed Facebook group South Shields in Old Photos called it "disgusting" and "deplorable".

Commenting on the Facebook post, Jamie Ailano said the "end of the pier smells like pee".

"Last time we walked up to the end there were about 10 blokes just peeing up the walls and off the side," he said.